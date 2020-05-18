Yubin celebrates freedom in energetic 2nd MV teaser for new single 'Me Time'

Yubin is getting ready to step out with a new comeback!

On May 18 KST, the former Wonder Girls member released a second music video teaser for her upcoming single "Me Time." In the clip, she is seen having fun at a house party, dancing in a living room while surrounded by plenty of friends and rapping about how she is leaving the past behind her and moving forward into freedom.

Meanwhile, "Me Time" will be Yubin's first release since the launch of her self-owned label RRR Entertainment, which she announced back in February.

Check out the MV teaser above, and stay tuned for when "Me Time" drops on May 21!