Lee Sang Soon signs with ESteem Entertainment shortly after wife Lee Hyori

Lee Sang Soon has signed an exclusive contract with ESteem Entertainment.



According to agency CEO Hyun Soo Jin, the agency is happy to be able to have teamed up wtih the singer-songwriter, and in the future, they will work hard to create a variety of great opportunities for him.



Lee Sang Soon debuted as a member of the rock band Rollercoaster and went on to work as a session producer and pen songs for a number of Korean artists, including Toy, Kim Dong Ryul, Yoon Sang, and John Park. He also rose in popularity after appearing on variety shows with his wife Lee Hyori, including 'Hyori's Homestay' and 'Hangout with Yoo.'



Meanwhile, the news of his contract comes days after Lee Hyori also signed with the agency.