TOMORROW x TOGETHER draw you in with an eerie teaser for their 'The Dream Chapter: Eternity' comeback show

TOMORROW x TOGETHER will be ringing in their return with another installment of their very own Mnet comeback show, this May 18 at 7 PM KST!

Following the group's big debut show with 'The Dream Chapter: Star' as well as their very own Mnet 'Welcome Show' with 'The Dream Chapter: Magic', TOMORROW x TOGETHER will be unveiling their brand new 2nd mini album, 'The Dream Chapter: Eternity', once again through an Mnet comeback show.

Fans can look forward to the upcoming comeback show airing live this May 18 via Mnet, M2's official YouTube channel, Facebook, as well as TXT's official 'V Live', simultaneously! In the meantime, watch the boys' mysterious comeback show teaser, above.

