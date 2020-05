Solo artist Park Ji Hoon has unveiled a moody 'Blanc' version concept photo for his upcoming 3rd mini album, 'The W'.

In the full 'Blanc' version image, the idol turns a curious gaze toward a warm light source, caught in movement. Stay tuned for more concept hints about Park Ji Hoon's 'The W' comeback, before the full mini album drops this May 26 at 6 PM KST.