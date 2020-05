SF9's Inseong released an amazing present for fans!

He covered DAY6's "You Were Beautiful". In the comments, he wrote, "Hi there! Professional commenter Inseong is back!! Today I got a new cover song for u guys. Did my best and I hope u guys like it💕 (It’s better to listen with earphones ^_^)".

Check out the beautiful cover above. (And listen with earphones, as he suggests!)