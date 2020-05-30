Netizens dub SHINee's Minho as the epitome of a male idol in this video clip

Netizens dubbed this video clip of SHINee's Minho as the epitome of a K-Pop male idol.



On May 30, a post on a popular online community garnered attention with a video clip of SHINee's Minho. The original post is titled, "If someone asks who is the perfect male idol, lead him to look up this video". The writer of the post says "I never lived in Japan but he somehow gives me a vibe of sunbae who plays high school baseball in Japan who was also my first love. It's a clip from a concert. I wish every male idol could embody this type of concept."





Over 100 netizens commented sharing their thoughts and the majority of them agreeing with the original poster. Some comments include: "I want to show this if someone asks me what idol is", "You should watch this in the morning. Makes my day.", "I was so ready to see the influx of hate comments but was surprised to see so many just agreeing with the title lol.", "I'm not even his fan but this clip is just so precious." "My gums are dry from smiling for 5 minutes lol"





What do you think?