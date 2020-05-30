14

Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens dub SHINee's Minho as the epitome of a male idol in this video clip

AKP STAFF

Netizens dubbed this video clip of SHINee's Minho as the epitome of a K-Pop male idol. 

On May 30, a post on a popular online community garnered attention with a video clip of SHINee's Minho. The original post is titled, "If someone asks who is the perfect male idol, lead him to look up this video". The writer of the post says "I never lived in Japan but he somehow gives me a vibe of sunbae who plays high school baseball in Japan who was also my first love. It's a clip from a concert. I wish every male idol could embody this type of concept." 


Over 100 netizens commented sharing their thoughts and the majority of them agreeing with the original poster. Some comments include: "I want to show this if someone asks me what idol is", "You should watch this in the morning. Makes my day.", "I was so ready to see the influx of hate comments but was surprised to see so many just agreeing with the title lol.", "I'm not even his fan but this clip is just so precious." "My gums are dry from smiling for 5 minutes lol" 


What do you think?

urfavhoe131 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

I would definitely agree with this one, as women myself Minho is without any doubt my type ( not looks wise even tho he is HOT ) but his personality is really rare I have never seen someone with this much ambition, patience and perseverance, he is competitive and does his best at EVERYTHING in life even for his military service he chose the MARINE, as a human being I admire his passion. and also I want to share this with u guys line that I remember vividly that he said during one of his dramas 8 years ago that pushed me to work hard to achieve my goals: MIRACLE IS ANOTHER WORD FOR HARD WORK ( I literally forgot what the drama is about but this line I remember clearly) I hope this line helps other ppl like it helped me.

quark123954,226 pts 46 minutes ago 0
46 minutes ago

I legit thought he was at a baseball field at first even though I clearly read the part that said "this was a concert" lol. I love Minho. He definitely has a vibe of "cool nice popular guy at school that you had a crush on but never confessed to because you knew he'd politely let you down and you'd love him so you gave him homemade chocolates on Valentine's Day, but you'd just tell him they were obligation chocolate."

