Rain addresses his hilarious '1 'Gang' a Day' parodies & online jokes on 'Hangout With Yoo'

On this week's episode of MBC's 'Hangout With Yoo', Yoo Jae Suk will be meeting up with top solo artist Rain in his ongoing search to form his very own co-ed group!

In a teaser clip for this week's episode above, Yoo Jae Suk carefully brings up the topic of Rain's '1 'Gang' a Day' - a popular trend on Korean online communities recently, consisting of dance parodies of Rain's 2017 title track "Gang", online jokes and memes, etc.

Originally, the term '1 'Gang' a Day' came from one female high school student, whose "Gang" dance parody went viral on YouTube. Afterward, Rain's "Gang" performance quickly became a series of jokes and memes, as netizens flooded the comment sections of various "Gang" videos with jokes, rather than taking it seriously. Now, the term '1 'Gang' a Day' has a double meaning online: 1. comically dancing to Rain's "Gang" once a day, or 2. watching 'Gang' videos and reading the hilarious comments once a day on the way to work.

On this week's 'Hangout With Yoo', Yoo Jae Suk reads aloud a list of things that Rain is forbidden from doing on stage, after "Gang" went viral as the target for jokes. Yoo Jae Suk stated, "No making idol expressions, no biting your lower lip, no grooving while clapping greasily, no more 'extravagant stage lights'..."

Viewers can tune in to MBC's 'Hangout With Yoo' this Saturday, May 16 at 6:30 PM KST, to see exactly what all Rain had to say about his "Gang" parodies and jokes!