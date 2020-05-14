Dawn releases artistic choreography performance to his remake of 1985 classic hit 'Heenari'

Solo artist Dawn (E'Dawn) demonstrated his versatility as an artist once again, with a stylish, elegant choreography performance video to a 1985 classic hit, "Heenari".

In the choreography video above, Dawn remakes singer/song-writer Goo Chang Mo's 1985 hit track "Heenari" in his own style and color, perfecting a trendy, eccentric 2020 version. He then adds an expressive choreography combining both smooth, serene waves as well as powerful pop and lock movements, fully showcasing his choreography ability.



Previously, Dawn also garnered attention for his stylish 2020 version remake of Lee Jang Hee's 1973 hit single, "That's You".

