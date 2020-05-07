New girl group Woo!ah! introduces final member Nana with sassy teaser film + images

NV Entertainment's upcoming new 6-member girl group Woo!ah! has released introductory teasers of their final member, Nana!

Born in 2001, Nana is the multi-talented leader of Woo!ah! with the longest amount of training experience at 3 years. She's capable of vocals, dance, as well as rap.

Meanwhile, 6-member rookie girl group Woo!ah! is slated to make their debut this coming May 13 with the release of their 1st single album, 'Exclamation!'. Check out the group's final member Nana in her teaser film above, and her sassy individual teaser images below.

