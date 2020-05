Brave Entertainment's new rookie boy group DKB will be making their first ever comeback, approximately 4 months after their debut.

According to a dramatic, rainy teaser photos recently released via DKB's official SNS platforms, the group's comeback date is set for May 25. Back in February of this year, DKB made their impactful debut with their 1st mini album 'Youth' and title track "Sorry Mama".

Stay tuned for even more details on DKB's return.