NCT 127 drop 'Punch' dance practice video

NCT 127 have dropped their dance practice video for "Punch"!
In the video above, the NCT subunit go over their energetic choreography for their latest song. "Punch" is the title track of NCT 127's second repackage album 'Neo Zone: The Final Round'.
Check out NCT 127's "Punch" dance practice video above, and watch their MV here if you missed it!
