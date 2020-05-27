2

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 39 minutes ago

S.E.S' Shoo ordered to return $280,000 after losing loan lawsuit

S.E.S' Shoo has been ordered to return $280,000 after losing a loan lawsuit.

In May of 2019, a Mr. Park filed a civil suit against Shoo in the amount of 340 million Won ($274,940.93 USD), which he alleged she borrowed from him. It's reported Shoo met Park at a casino in 2017, and he filed a lawsuit against her after she failed to repay a debt to him. 

On May 27, the Seoul Central District Court ruled partially in favor of Park, ordering shoo to "return 346 million Won ($279,792.83 USD)."

In related news, Shoo was previously sentenced to 6 months in prison with a 2-year probation on the charges of habitual gambling overseas.  

Vash_Outlaw1,235 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

As illegal as gambling is in Korea, Koreans seem to have alot of problems with gambling.

enigma17-146 pts 31 minutes ago 0
31 minutes ago

Omg what happened to her.

im just currently listening to her group ses songs. Oh noo...

