Ryu Soo Jung is gearing up for her solo debut with M/V teaser for title track "Tiger Eyes".

On May 18 at midnight KST, the rising idol revealed a music video teaser for her solo debut title track "Tiger Eyes". Her 1st solo album 'Tiger Eyes' will include seven tracks. Check out the teaser above and stay tuned for Soojung's solo debut on May 20th.



Are you ready for her solo debut?