2 hours ago

'The King: Eternal Monarch' star Lee Min Ho poses with coffee car gifted by actor Lee Jung Jae

Lee Min Ho recently received a very special surprise on the set of his current SBS drama 'The King: Eternal Monarch.' 

On May 17 KST, the actor took to Instagram to share two photos of him standing in front of a coffee truck gifted to him by friend and fellow actor Lee Jung Jae.


The banner across the top of the coffee truck reads, "Long live Lee Gon, emperor of the Korean Empire," while the poster beside it reads, "All actors and staff, drink a refreshing drink and stay strong! From, actor Lee Jung Jae."

Meanwhile, Lee Gon, of course, refers to Lee Min Ho's character in the drama, who finds himself crossing into a parallel universe.

Check out the Instagram post below!

