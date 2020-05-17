14

6

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

EXO's Baekhyun spices up with spicy version mood sampler and a new set of teaser images for 'Delight'

AKP STAFF

Baekhyun is continuing to drop contents for his upcoming 2nd solo mini-album 'Delight'.

The popular idol released a set of pink-tinted teaser images showing off his delicate and sweet vibes, as well as a mood sampler tagged with the description #Spicy Version. The teasers definitely show Baekhyun's evolving artistry as he gears up to show fans a new side of himself. Baekhyun also posted a cute selfie holding a giant "Baekhyun" candy. 

Check out all the teasers and his selfie below. Stay tuned for Baekhyun's solo comeback on May 25 at 6 PM KST! 

  1. EXO
  2. Baekhyun
3 528 Share 70% Upvoted

1

nunyabsnss3,749 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Oh, God, he looks so good. This album is going to kill me . I'm expecting so many sensual bops.

Share

0

Angestic11536 pts 52 seconds ago 0
52 seconds ago

The more I see, the more I fall in love with him all over again.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND