EXO's Baekhyun spices up with spicy version mood sampler and a new set of teaser images for 'Delight'

Baekhyun is continuing to drop contents for his upcoming 2nd solo mini-album 'Delight'.



The popular idol released a set of pink-tinted teaser images showing off his delicate and sweet vibes, as well as a mood sampler tagged with the description #Spicy Version. The teasers definitely show Baekhyun's evolving artistry as he gears up to show fans a new side of himself. Baekhyun also posted a cute selfie holding a giant "Baekhyun" candy.

Check out all the teasers and his selfie below. Stay tuned for Baekhyun's solo comeback on May 25 at 6 PM KST!