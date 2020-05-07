Kim Soo Hyun & Seo Ye Ji take you behind the scenes during laughter-filled 1st script reading for 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay'

Actor Kim Soo Hyun, actress, Seo Ye Ji, and more would like to share with you a sneak peek from their recent first script reading session for tvN's new Sat-Sun drama series, 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay'!

Marking Kim Soo Hyun's first returning drama series since his discharge from mandatory service last year, 'I'm Psycho But It's Okay' is a healing romance drama, premiering some time in mid-June after currently airing series 'When My Love Blooms'.

In the story, Kim Soo Hyun plays the male lead role of a mental hospital caretaker, Moon Kang Tae. In order to care for his older brother living with autism, Moon Kang Tae has given up living for himself and struggles with a deep loneliness inside. Next, Seo Ye Ji takes on a severely anti-social and sarcastic children's book author, Go Moon Young. Alongside these two, actor Oh Jung Se plays the role of Moon Kang Tae's older brother, Moon Sang Tae. Moon Sang Tae also happens to be an avid fan of children's book author Go Moon Young.

Do you find the premise of 'I'm Pscho But It's Okay' interesting yet? Check out the cast and crew's bright first script reading session above, while you wait for the drama's premiere in June!