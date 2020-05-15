1

1

Music Video
Posted by germainej

GRAY drops moody MV for 'Moon Blue'

GRAY has dropped his music video for "Moon Blue".

The rapper and producer collaborated with Dingo Music for the single and co-produced it with DAX. In the MV, GRAY makes his way through a blue world for the song about someone who lights up your night sky like the moon.

Watch GRAY's "Moon Blue" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!

