f(x)'s Victoria faces a golden statue in 'Victoria' album teaser video

f(x)'s Victoria has revealed her album teaser video for 'Victoria'.

In the teaser video, Victoria faces a golden statue as epic music plays on. The f(x) member's first full album 'Victoria' will mark the first release since her single 'Roof on Fire' in 2018, and it's set to drop on May 19 KST.

Watch Victoria's teaser video above, and take a look at her teaser images here if you missed them. 

