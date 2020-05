ELRIS is the latest group to grace 'Idol Radio' with their presence, and this girl group definitely did their prep work before they came to the show!

The talented members prepared a medley dance that included hits from groups such as NCT 127, Red Velvet, Oh My Girl, ITZY, and A Pink. The girls also prepared unit performances in which they covered songs from MAMAMOO, Crush, and Hi Suhyun.

Check out all the performances from the May 15th episode below!