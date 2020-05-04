Taeyeon makes long-awaited return with vibrant MV for 'Happy'

Taeyeon is back with a new solo single!

On May 4 KST, the Girls' Generation leader revealed her new song "Happy," as well as its accompanying music video.

"Happy" is an upbeat pop song reinterpreted with a modern sound that fuses R&B with old-school duwop. The song is described by her agency as a 'healing song' from Taeyeon to her fans, containing lyrics expressing the excitement and warmth felt when you are spending time with someone you love.

The music video is beautifully shot and conveys warm emotions, with Taeyeon catching the eye with a fresh and lovely image.

Meanwhile, Taeyeon will be celebrating the new release with her fans an hour after the music video's release on V Live's SMTOWN channel through a live broadcast called 'Happy for Taeyeon.'

Check out the music video for "Happy" above!