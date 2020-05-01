GOT7 win #1 + Performances from May 1st 'Music Bank'!

'Music Bank' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists.



On this week's episode, NCT Dream came back with "Ridin", Oh My Girl returned with "Nonstop", and GWSN made a comeback with "Bazooka!".



As for the nominees, GOT7 and A Pink were up against each other with "Not By the Moon" and "Dumhdurum", but it was GOT7's "Not By the Moon" that took the win. Congratulations to GOT7!

There were also performances by GOT7, (G)I-DLE, Solar, April, H&D, CRAVITY, Kanto, IMFACT, TOO, cignature, MCND, Jin Minho, and Surple.





Check out the performances below!



