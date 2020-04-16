TWICE reveals emotional trailer for 'Seize the Lights'

Fans can now take an exclusive look into TWICE's upcoming Youtube special 'Seize the Lights'.

An emotional special trailer was released earlier today, documenting the group's emotional journey towards becoming who they are today. The trailer also alludes to Mina's hiatus and the members' desires to stand on stage as nine members again. Despite the hardships, the girls also smile brightly and show the world that their friendships are stronger than ever.

Will you be watching TWICE's special?