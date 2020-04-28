NCT Dream are ready to go 'Ridin' in MV teaser

NCT Dream have dropped their music video teaser for "Ridin"!



In the MV teaser, the NCT Dream members prepare to go riding away as they gather at a car. "Ridin" is the title song of their upcoming album 'RELOAD', which releases on April 29 KST.



Check out NCT Dream's "Ridin" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



