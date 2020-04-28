6

1

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 27 minutes ago

NCT Dream are ready to go 'Ridin' in MV teaser

AKP STAFF

NCT Dream have dropped their music video teaser for "Ridin"!

In the MV teaser, the NCT Dream members prepare to go riding away as they gather at a car. "Ridin" is the title song of their upcoming album 'RELOAD', which releases on April 29 KST.

Check out NCT Dream's "Ridin" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. NCT Dream
  2. RIDIN
0 525 Share 86% Upvoted
Minseo
Minseo ignores a call in 'No Good Girl' MV
17 minutes ago   0   162
GWSN
GWSN give 'The Keys' to 4th album preview
19 minutes ago   0   113
Big Bang, G-Dragon
G-Dragon debuts his new tattoo
3 days ago   44   95,249

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND