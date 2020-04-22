8

Oh My Girl's YooA drops hip hop dance video to O.T. Gensasis' 'Traffic'

Oh My Girl's YooA has dropped a hip hop dance video just for fans!

In a video posted to Oh My Girl's official YouTube, she breaks it down to American rapper O.T. Genasis' 2016 track "Traffic". The song and choreography are a departure from what fans are used to from the girl group, and YooA seems determined to impress with another side of herself.

Check out YooA's dance video above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

FragleDagle364 pts 21 minutes ago 0
21 minutes ago

YooA been poppin off lately. She reeling me in.

coco_puffs-1,499 pts 42 minutes ago 0
42 minutes ago
