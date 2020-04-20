19

4

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

Starship Entertainment denies MONSTA X member Kihyun & Cosmic Girls member Bona's dating reports

Shortly after one exclusive media outlet sparked dating rumors between MONSTA X member Kihyun (27) and Cosmic Girls member Bona (25), both stars' label Starship Entertainment released an official statement of denial.

Starship revealed,

"Hello. This is Starship Entertainment.
Kihyun and Bona are nothing more than sunbae-hoobaes under the same agency. We notify that rumors such as that they have been dating for 5 years, or that they recently vacationed together, are completely false." 

Meanwhile, MONSTA X are currently gearing up for their first domestic comeback of 2020 next month with 'Fantasia X'. Cosmic Girls's Bona is currently in talks to star in an upcoming weekend drama series. 

hara-is-me8 pts 41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago

Umm I don't know what to say, should I believe starship or not?

Mkm1,426 pts 25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago

of course they will deny it monstax comeback is just around..

but why would the news be specific that they have been dating for 5 years... when will we see celebrity dating openly :) ?

