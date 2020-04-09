TWICE unveil 'Seize the Light' YouTube Original teaser trailer!

TWICE have unveiled their 'Seize the Light' YouTube Original teaser trailer!



'Seize the Light' is an upcoming documentary series featuring the JYP Entertainment girl group produced by YouTube Original. The teaser trailer above features concert footage of TWICE as well as the members' comments on stardom and their career.



TWICE's 'Seize the Light' series is set to premiere on April 29 at 11PM KST with a new episode every Wednesday.



Will you be watching 'Seize the Light'?







