(G)I-DLE has revealed a cinematic MV teaser for "Oh My God".

As the title track of their upcoming album 'I trust', the group released an official teaser full of enigmatic images and mysterious sounds. On their official social media, the phrase "I trust in myself" accompanied this footage, placing emphasis on the words heard in the video's monologue.

(G)I-DLE's 3rd mini album 'I trust' will be released on April 6 at 6 PM KST. Are you excited for the full version?