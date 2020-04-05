A Pink reveals tracklist for upcoming 9th mini album 'LOOK'

A Pink has revealed the tracklist for their upcoming album.

This long-lasting girl group is gearing up for their comeback to release 'LOOK', their 9th mini album since debut! According to the tracklist, the album will contain 7 tracks in total, with "Dumhdurum" as the title song.

In addition, Tracks 6 ("I Love Every Moment Of You", literal translation) and 7 ("Everybody Ready?") feature lyrics written by A Pink members Chorong and Eunji, respectively.

Stay tuned for the release of 'LOOK' on April 13!