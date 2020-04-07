Supernova's Yoon Hak reportedly spreads coronavirus to woman at adult entertainment business & agency responds

Supernova Yoon Hak's agency has denied reports saying he spread coronavirus to a woman at an adult entertainment business.



Yoon Hak was previously reported as the first known celebrity case of COVID-19, and on April 7, he was reported to have spread COVID-19 to a woman 'A' at an adult entertainment business. The Supernova vocalist allegedly met with 'A' in Seocho-gu, Seoul last month, and after experiencing symptoms, she underwent testing on April 1. The test results then confirmed 'A' as the 44th confirmed case of coronavirus in the Gangnam District.



However, his label denied reports Yoon Hak had visited the entertainment business itself, stating, "It doesn't seem like Yoon Hak visited the adult entertainment business. 'A', the confirmed coronavirus patient, and Yook Hak are acquaintances, so they met briefly after work and went their separate ways. He didn't visit the adult entertainment business."



Yoon Hak first developed symptoms of COVID-19 after returning from Japan, where he's active with Supernova and as a producer, on March 24 KST.