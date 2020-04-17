EXO's Suho shares his honest thoughts on his career as a singer + performs on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'

6

On April 17, EXO's Suho appeared as a solo artist guest on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' in light of the release of his debut mini album, 'Self-Portrait'. 

On this day, Suho performed his solo debut title track "Let's Love" as well as a cover of Nell's  "Vain Hope", plus a brief snippet of a number from his musical 'The Man Who Laughs'. 

During his talk segment, MC Yoo Hee Yeol asked Suho about spending nearly half of his life with the profession of 'singer'. Suho revealed, "I'm so happy to have debuted as a part of a team called EXO. I'm also so happy to have met EXO-L. Honestly, I think that this life as a 'singer' has become a integral part of my life as a person now. But rather than thinking of myself as a special person, I think that I'm a normal person with a special profession, and I want to become an artist who works hard and stays honest each day, in both singing and acting." 

Check out clips from Suho's appearance on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook', above and below!

