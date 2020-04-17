Lee Min Ho x Kim Go Eun's 'The King: Eternal Monarch' premieres with the highest ever first episode ratings for a weekend drama

On April 17, scriptwriter Kim Eun Sook's new SBS Fri-Sat drama series 'The King: Eternal Monarch' aired its highly-anticipated first episode, starring Lee Min Ho, Kim Go Eun, Woo Do Hwan, Lee Jung Jin, and more.

According to Nielsen Korea, the grand premiere of 'The King: Eternal Monarch' recorded average viewership ratings of 11.4% and 12.9% for episodes 1 and 2 aired on Friday night, marking the highest ever viewership ratings recorded by a weekend evening drama series. Furthermore, the highest viewership rating recorded during episode 2 reached as high as 14%.

The newest blockbuster project by hit scriptwriter Kim Eun Sook of 'The Heirs', 'Descendants of the Sun', 'Goblin', 'Mister Sunshine', and more, 'The King: Eternal Monarch' tells the fantasy story of two different modern day dimensions, and a connected doorway. In the story, Lee Min Ho plays the role of a modern day king with the power to travel across this dimensional doorway, while Kim Go Eun plays the role of a detective who investigates this stranger from a different world.



Did you catch the grand premiere of SBS's 'The King: Eternal Monarch'?