1

1

Variety
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 37 minutes ago

Actor Jang Ki Yong shows off his surprising vocal + rap skills on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'

AKP STAFF

On the April 17 broadcast of KBS2's 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook', rising actor Jang Ki Yong made an unexpected appearance as one of the main guests!

On this day, Jang Ki Yong showed off his hidden skills in both singing and rapping, surprising viewers at home! First, during his talk segment with MC Yoo Hee Yeol, Jang Ki Yong confidently demonstrated his rap skills with a snippet of Woo Won Jae's "We Are". Then on the main stage, Jang Ki Yong sang an emotional cover of Kim Feel's "One Love", 

Jang Ki Yong and MC Yoo Hee Yeol also talked about first meeting when Jang Ki Yong was a rookie actor, starring in IU's "Pink Shoes" MV. Finally, when asked about his dreams, the actor shared, "I just want to become a good actor and a good father. I want to live normally, but passionately." 

  1. misc.
2 532 Share 50% Upvoted

0

coco_puffs-1,486 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago
Share

0

coco_puffs-1,486 pts 24 minutes ago 0
24 minutes ago
Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND