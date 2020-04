EXO's Suho participated in a lovely Q&A answer session for his fans with Allure Korea.

The popular and handsome idol is a master at using Instagram and gave fans his best tips for building a beautiful feed, including how he finds walls to pose in front of and why he likes full-body pictures more than close up ones.

Check out the video with English subtitles above (utilizing the CC option)! Do you think Suho is an Instagram pro?