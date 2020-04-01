WINNER takes one last group shot before Kim Jin Woo enlists in the military

WINNER took one last group shot before bidding goodbye to member Kim Jin Woo who will be soon enlisting in the military.

Kang Seung Yoon shared the cute group shot on April 1st, showing that Kim Jin Woo had already cut his hair short to prepare for service. Member Min Ho is spotted teasingly rubbing Jin Woo's head. The caption reads: "I wish it wasn't April Fools Day."





Kim Jin Woo will be enlisting on April 2nd at the Nonsan training base to serve as a public service worker. Netizens have been commenting with love, saying:

"Love-dols."

"I really wish it was a lie too.."

"Come back safe we love you!"



WINNER will be making their comeback with their third album 'Remember' on April 9th.