April revealed the last unit teaser featuring members Chaewon and Yena for the upcoming album 'Da Capo'.

The two gorgeous members are seen gazing at the moon through the window. April's notably evolving sound is also evidently featured in this video as a hard-hitting R&B song plays in the background.

April's 7th mini-album 'Da Capo' is set for release on April 22 at 6 PM KST, so stay tuned!