VIXX's Ravi announced that he will be releasing a new collab with Ailee this month!



On April 19 at midnight KST, the popular idol posted on his Instagram saying he will be releasing the new song featuring talented solo artist Ailee on April 28 at 6 PM KST. Fans are excited to see this unexpected collaboration.

Are you excited about the upcoming release? Stay tuned for more information on this collaboration.