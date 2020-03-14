VICTON brought a dramatic performance of "Romeo & Juliet" to 'Immortal Song'.



For the March 14th special dedicated to legendary singer Shin Seung Hoon, VICTON covered the veteran ballad singer's first dance song "Romeo & Juliet", which was released in 1993. Before their performance, the boy group expressed, "To be honest, we really wanted to appear on this show. We wondered whether we were really coming on."



They also said of Shin Seung Hoon, "He has the kind of voice that makes you look back on cherished memories. The song we've prepared is Shin Seung Hoon's 'Romeo & Juliet'. We've heard that it was his first dance track. We hope that we're able to express the same energy as Shin Seung Hoon sunbaenim. We hope people watching enjoy it."



Despite VICTON's dramatic flair on stage, they lost the round to Forestella, and it was Lee Suk Hoon who took the final win. Watch VICTON's performance above!



