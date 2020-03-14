Gugudan's Kim Se Jung took on a beloved old-school ballad on 'Immortal Song'.



For the March 14th special dedicated to legendary singer Shin Seung Hoon, Kim Se Jung covered the ballad singer's 1990 debut song "Reflection of You in Your Smile". The Gugudan member expressed, "Shin Seung Hoon sunbaenim is known for his sweet voice. That's why I tried my best to sing it the cleanest I could. It's been a long time since I've been on 'Immortal Song', so I hope I get a good result."



Kim Se Jung received a good response from the audience and Shin Seung Hoon himself, but it was Lee Suk Hoon who took the final win. Watch her performance above and her interview below!



