Upcoming Starship group CRAVITY unveils profile photos and video of members Allen, Serim, and Jungmo

CRAVITY has unveiled photos and profiles of their first three members!





On March 16 KST, the upcoming boy group's agency Starship Entertainment dropped profile photos and introduction videos for members Allen, Serim, and Jungmo.

In matching crisp white shirts and coppery auburn hair, the boys have accentuated youthful and charismatic visuals, posing for each photo. The videos then take fans behind the scenes of their individual photoshoots.

Meanwhile, CRAVITY is Starship's upcoming 9-member boy group, featuring former X1 members Song Hyeong Jun and Kang Min Hee, as well as former 'Produce X 101' contestants Ham Won Jin and Ku Jung Mo.

Check out the photos and videos below!