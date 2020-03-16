7

7

News
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Upcoming Starship group CRAVITY unveils profile photos and video of members Allen, Serim, and Jungmo

AKP STAFF

CRAVITY has unveiled photos and profiles of their first three members! 


On March 16 KST, the upcoming boy group's agency Starship Entertainment dropped profile photos and introduction videos for members Allen, Serim, and Jungmo.

In matching crisp white shirts and coppery auburn hair, the boys have accentuated youthful and charismatic visuals, posing for each photo. The videos then take fans behind the scenes of their individual photoshoots.

Meanwhile, CRAVITY is Starship's upcoming 9-member boy group, featuring former X1 members Song Hyeong Jun and Kang Min Hee, as well as former 'Produce X 101' contestants Ham Won Jin and Ku Jung Mo.

Check out the photos and videos below!

  1. CRAVITY
3 2,511 Share 50% Upvoted

1

eottoke12,136 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

they should have different hair colors and hairstyle. they look too much alike and it will be hard for others to differentiate them at first.

Share

1

princesspop30 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

They look like manhwa

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND