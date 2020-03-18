Upcoming Starship group CRAVITY unveil profile photos and videos of Hyeongjun, Taeyoung & Seongmin

Upcoming Starship Entertainment group CRAVITY unveiled profile photos and videos of Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin.



In the latest introduction teasers, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin greet the camera in crisp, white outfits. It looks like CRAVITY are going for a youthful, clean concept as seen in intro videos for Allen, Serim, and Jungmo as well as Woobin, Wonjin, and Minhee.



As previously reported, CRAVITY is Starship's upcoming 9-member boy group, featuring former X1 members Song Hyeong Jun and Kang Min Hee as well as former 'Produce X 101' contestants Ham Won Jin and Ku Jung Mo.



Stay tuned for updates on CRAVITY's debut!