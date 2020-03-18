F.T. Island's Minhwan writes letter to fans after starting military service

F.T. Island's Minhwan wrote a letter to fans after starting up his mandatory military service.



On March 18, FNC Entertainment shared a handwritten letter from Minhwan to Primadonna on Twitter. He wrote:





"To Primadonna, who I miss...



Before I joined the training camp, I kept thinking that I didn't even get to greet you properly, but now I'm writing this letter. How are you all doing? I'm doing very well. I guess I was more fit to be a soldier than I thought! I was always the youngest in the band, but I'm the oldest here. I'm living well and having fun. Since I've been in here for a while, I'm curious about the outside world! Time will pass faster than worrying, so please stay healthy and see you on stage soon! I'll do my best! Don't worry! I miss you, and I love you all. Fighting."



Minhwan enlisted for his mandatory military service on February 24 KST. He's enlisted in the reserve forces, which means that after basic training he'll be allowed to return home every day during his service to spend time with his wife Yulhee, son, and twin baby girls.