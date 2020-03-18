BTS V's passport information allegedly leaked by YouTuber

BTS V's passport information has been allegedly leaked by a YouTuber.



On March 18, a YouTuber believed to be a fan of BTS revealed a copy of V's alleged passport in a YouTube video. The front of the passport, which appears to be in Chinese, includes personal information, such as resident registration number and passport number along with V's real name, Kim Tae Hyung.



ARMY flocked to the YouTube channel to protest, writing comments, such as, "Idol groups should have privacy too," "Who would feel good if he took his personal information and put up his passport," "Why are you leaking personal information," and "It's a crime. Get it off right now." Despite fans' comments, the content is still up.



However, it's possible the passport in question is forged as unlike official passports, the issue date and expiration date are slightly different than standard passports. Official passports have a 1, 5, or 10 year term date from the date of issue, but the passport below has a non-standard term.



