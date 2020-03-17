South Club have revealed a preview of their upcoming rock ballad "To My Friends".
The teaser video above features a sneak peek of "To My Friends" lyrics about meeting up with friends after a lot of time passes by and ends with an adorable drawing of 3 friends.
South Club's "To My Friends" drops on March 18. What do you think of the preview?
South Club reveal preview of touching rock ballad 'To My Friends'
