4

0

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 57 minutes ago

South Club reveal preview of touching rock ballad 'To My Friends'

AKP STAFF

South Club have revealed a preview of their upcoming rock ballad "To My Friends".

The teaser video above features a sneak peek of "To My Friends" lyrics about meeting up with friends after a lot of time passes by and ends with an adorable drawing of 3 friends.

South Club's "To My Friends" drops on March 18. What do you think of the preview?  

  1. South Club
  2. TO MY FRIENDS
1 295 Share 100% Upvoted

1

crystalwildfire2,445 pts 50 minutes ago 0
50 minutes ago

I love his voice it's very soothing and pleasurable. and their music...I think they get underrated. Sigh.

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND