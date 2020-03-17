Yuna talks about being the youngest member of ITZY

Yuna talked about being the youngest member of ITZY.



On the March 17th episode of 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', ITZY featured as guests. Youngest member Yuna discussed how she felt about being the maknae, saying, "Among the members, I'm the only one in my teens. I'm a bit fresh. I wore a purple knit cardigan today, but I pulled it off in a fresh way," revealing her confidence.



Despite being the youngest member, Yuna is the tallest of her group at 169cm (5'6"). She expressed, "I think I'm still growing. At the dorm, I measured my height with the unnis, and there was a big difference with Yeji unni." Yeji then added, "I think Yuna is the tallest by far."



In other news, ITZY recently made a comeback with "Wannabe".

