Park Kyung drops MV teaser for 'Refresh' feat. Davichi's Kang Min Kyung

Park Kyung has dropped teasers for his upcoming track "Refresh" featuring Davichi's Kang Min Kyung.



The music video teaser above reveals a refreshed music chart that lists "Refresh" at the top, while the teaser image below features Park Kyung as a child and currently. "Refresh" sounds like an upbeat, cheerful track with bossa nova elements, and it's set to drop on March 18 KST.



What do you think of Park Kyung's "Refresh" MV teaser?



