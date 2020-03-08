Seungwoo spends the whole day fawning over Subin in the VICTON episode of 'Van Life'

VICTON's Seungwoo and Subin enjoyed a full day together for 'Van Life'.

'Van Life' is a series on 1theK where they give cameras to idols to record their time in their van as they drive around for their schedules. Seungwoo and Subin had filming for a web-related series, and they revealed what they were like in the van. The two of them also revealed the contents of their bag, where Seungwoo revealed that he had also finally received his driver's license.



Check out the episode above!