J.Y. Park welcomes a baby girl to his family

J.Y. Park welcomed a baby daughter into his family.

He posted the good news on his Instagram, writing, "Knowing there're so many people struggling these days because of the disease, it's so hard to write anything on SNS but I thought I had to let you know this news. I was just given a beautiful little girl. Two years in a row, and now I became a father of two girls. Will do my best to raise them to be good influences in this complicated world. My heart is heavy to receive this blessing when so many people are struggling. I wish we can all come together to overcome this crisis."

Congratulations to J.Y. Park!