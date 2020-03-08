28

Posted by jennywill

J.Y. Park welcomes a baby girl to his family

J.Y. Park welcomed a baby daughter into his family.

He posted the good news on his Instagram, writing, "Knowing there're so many people struggling these days because of the disease, it's so hard to write anything on SNS but I thought I had to let you know this news. I was just given a beautiful little girl. Two years in a row, and now I became a father of two girls. Will do my best to raise them to be good influences in this complicated world. My heart is heavy to receive this blessing when so many people are struggling. I wish we can all come together to overcome this crisis."

Congratulations to J.Y. Park!

#JYPgirl #JYP딸 #연년생딸 요즘 여러 문제들 때문에 힘들어하시는 분들이 너무 많아 SNS에 글 하나 쓰는 게 정말 조심스럽지만 이 소식은 알려야할 것 같아 이렇게 글을 올립니다. 제가 조금 전 예쁜 딸 아이를 맞이해서 이제 연년생 두 딸의 아빠가 되었습니다. 어려워져가는 세상에 이 아이들이 좋은 영향을 줄 수 있도록 열심히 잘 가르치겠습니다. 이렇게 모두들 힘드신 상황에서 저만 좋은 소식을 알리는 것 같아 마음이 무겁네요. 다같이 힘을 합쳐 이 위기를 잘 넘겼으면 좋겠습니다. Knowing there're so many people struggling these days because of the disease, it's so hard to write anything on SNS but I thought I had to let you know this news. I was just given a beautiful little girl. Two years in a row, and now I became a father of two girls. Will do my best to raise them to be good influences in this complicated world. My heart is heavy to receive this blessing when so many people are struggling. I wish we can all come together to overcome this crisis.

aevum203 pts 39 minutes ago 0
39 minutes ago

awww ! congrats to him ! 💞

jellyalonzo14 pts 40 minutes ago 0
40 minutes ago

congrats!!!!

