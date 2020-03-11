0


Park Bo Ram reveals MV teaser for springtime ballad 'I Can't'

Park Bo Ram has revealed her music video teaser for "I Can't".

In the MV teaser, actress Lim Hyun Joo thinks back on during romantic moments. "I Can't" is an emotional ballad about being unable to move forward with life after a breakup, and it drops on March 13 KST.

What do you think of Park Bo Ram's "I Can't" MV teaser? 

