Byungchan's promotions with VICTON up in the air due to neck injury and nerve pain

Byungchan's promotions with VICTON are up in the air due to a neck injury and nerve pain.

Play M Entertainment previously announced Byungchan would be staying seated for VICTON's showcase and promotions for 'Continuous', but the label has now stated his participation in performances is unclear. On March 11, Play M stated, "Byungchan visited the hospital last week due to severe neck pain while practicing ahead of the comeback, and he was diagnosed with severe cervical pain accompanied by nerve issues."

After undergoing a procedure on the 10th, Byungchan will be focusing on rest and recovery as he was also advised by physicians to refrain from excessive movements. The agency concluded, "As the artist's condition is most important, Byungchan's participation in schedules or stage performances are fluid after the 11th."

In related news, VICTON made a comeback with their sixth mini album 'Continuous' and title song "Howling" earlier this week.   

this poor child

please get well soon

I hope he sits out these promotions. It sucks cos they're finally back as 7 again but his health is more important😱
