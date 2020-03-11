4

Music Video
Dream Catcher drop self-produced MV for 'Sahara'

Dream Catcher have dropped their self-produced music video for "Sahara"!

In the MV, the Dream Catcher members take an adorable comic approach and go their own way with lyrical expression. "Sahara" is a track from the girl group's first full album 'Dystopia : The Tree of Language', which featured "Scream" as a title song.

Check out Dream Catcher's "Sahara" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

